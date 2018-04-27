Clean out you medicine cabinet! The DEA wants your drugs

It’s time to spring clean your medicine cabinet and get rid all those unneeded, unwanted and expired prescriptions.

But do not just toss them in the bin or flush them, down the toilet. Get rid of them properly at the 15th National Prescription Drug Take-Back.

Put on by the Drug Enforcement Agency, the event gives you the opportunity to safely dispose of pills.

[RELATED: Pill to the needle to the grave: Does gov’s new opioid plan do enough?]

More than 50 state, local and tribal police departments are setting up collection sites throughout the state.

[RESOURCE: Click here for a map of Dump the Drugs AZ collection sites]

“Every citizen in Arizona can prevent the potential onset of addiction from within their own homes and significantly reduce the supply of excess prescription drugs diverted to the illicit drug market by participating in DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back,” Doug Coleman, the special agent in charge of the DEA in Arizona, said in a news release.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Opioid crisis in Arizona]

The DEA event, which is nationwide, takes place on Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m.-2p.m.

Adding it all up, the DEA has collected a total of about 66 tons of drugs during the past 14 events. That’s the weight of about 10 elephants!

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.