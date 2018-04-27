Huge recycling plant fire erupts in Phoenix

The railroad tracks nearby were closed as crews battled the blaze. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Bundles of material were burning at the plant. (Source: 3TV/ CBs 5 News)

Firefighters are battling a huge fire at a cardboard recycling plant in the downtown Phoenix area along the railroad tracks near 15th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

The fire sent heavy black smoke skyward shortly after 1 p.m. from a recycling business, Bio Pappel International, located at 425 South 15th Avenue.

Phoenix Fire Dept. spokesman Capt. Jake Van Hook said fire crews have reported that they are surrounding the fire and setting up ladder platforms for elevated hose streams. Van Hook said the material burning is bailed recycled cardboard.

The nearby train tracks were shut down as fire crews worked the incident. Van Hook said the nearby rail cars that have been deemed to be either empty or carrying non-hazardous liquids.

Additional fire crews were called in to surround the fire and to rotate our fire crews, keeping in mind the safety of firefighters, said Van Hook.

Additionally, firefighters are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to structures on the property, said Van Hook.

Streets near the fire have been closed as firefighters fight the fire. There are no reported injuries at this time.

