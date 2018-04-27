Hate hacking: Anti-Semitic message shows up on Pinal County message board

Drivers in Pinal County were confronted with a somewhat unusual message -- many would call it hateful -- on a highway sign Friday.

We’ve all see those digital message boards. They’re common in construction zones, providing helpful information and important advisories as we make our way from point “A” to point “B.”

But the message greeting drivers at Hunt Highway and Gary Road in San Tan Valley was something far less than helpful.

Somebody hacked the sign to read, “Hail Hitler.”

Tiffany King sent us video of the sign.

The Pinal County Public Works Department told Arizona’s Family that it has covered the sign until the company that it owns could change it.

"Heil Hitler" was part of the Nazi salute, also referred to as the Hitler salute, that was used as a greeting in Germany to indicate alignment with Adolf Hitler, the leader of the Nazi Party.

This certainly is not the first time a traffic sign like this has been hacked. Reprogramming portable electronic signs is relatively simple and tracking down the perpetrator is usually difficult at best.

