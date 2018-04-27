Arizona teachers plan to rally at Capitol for third day of walkouts

Arizona teachers and supporters rally at the Capitol for the second day of walkouts. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona teachers and supporters rally at the Capitol for the second day of walkouts. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Leaders of the Red For Ed movement announced at a rally Friday morning that they plan to hold a third rally on Monday, April 30 for the third day of teacher walkouts in a push for better teacher pay and more school funding.

[RELATED: Arizona teachers rally, schools close for 2nd day]

The Arizona Department of Public Safety estimated 4,000 teachers and supporters took to the Capitol lawn Friday for the second day of walkouts, while 50,000 attendees were reported for Thursday's march and rally.

[READ MORE: 50,000 AZ teachers & supporters march, rally in historic strike]

Some school districts have planned to reopen on Monday, while others are playing it by ear, monitoring their absence data to assess whether they can reopen.

[READ MORE: List of school closures by district, updated as information is released]

Leaders of the state's teacher association say they will push for a ballot initiative to boost school spending if the Arizona Legislature doesn't provide a new dedicated funding stream.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Schools in Crisis]

Details of the plan to boost funding weren't immediately released Friday but some kind of tax increase is probable. Joe Thomas of the Arizona Education Association says the ballot initiative push could begin soon.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has refused to meet with their leaders and is sticking with a plan to boost teacher pay 20 percent by 2020 that doesn't address other demands for more school funding.

[RELATED: Governor to Arizonans: Tell your legislators to vote for proposed teacher pay raise]

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard told Arizona's Family on Friday morning that lawmakers will work through the weekend to draft a state budget with teacher pay and school funding at the forefront to try to meet teacher demands.

[RELATED: 'I hear them loud and clear' AZ House Speaker says lawmakers working to meet teacher demands]

Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on school closures and teacher walkouts and everything you need to know.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.