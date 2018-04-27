As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, April 27

Field Trip Friday- Tempe

Mill Avenue is the heart and soul of Tempe, and boy has it changed over the years! For generations it has been known as an entertainment mecca and national hot spot for college students. But, in 2014, the non-profit, Downtown Tempe Authority, unveiled a revamped name for the area, "Downtown Tempe" with a new logo "dt" to embrace the expanding commerce that stretches beyond Mill.

Mill Street was born before Tempe was even christened a city.

Historians believe Mill Street, later Mill Avenue, was the city's first named roadway. The artery was named after the Hayden Flour Mill, completed in 1874 by early pioneer Charles T. Hayden. The mill was built at what is now the southeastern intersection of Rio Salado Parkway and Mill.

Hayden had recognized the power and the potential in the water rushing through the Salt River. He moved from Tucson and built a wooden cable ferry that straddled the desert river at about where the Mill Avenue bridge stands today. The thriving ferry service gave Tempe its first name, Hayden's Ferry. Mill Street served as the main road from the ferry.

To learn more about the city and Downton Tempe visit these websites;

City of Tempe: http://www.tempe.gov/

Downtown Tempe Authority: https://www.downtowntempe.com/

NCounter

Located in the heart of local communities, Ncounter is a casual spot for breakfast, lunch, brunch, and breakfast cocktails daily. Taste the fresh-from-scratch difference of our pastries and get creative with our Build-Your-Own breakfast sandwich. Seven days a week of inspired deliciousness, all served up in an indoor/outdoor atmosphere with an urban cool vibe.

For more information: https://www.ncounter.com/

NCounter

310 s. Mill Ave. Suite A-101

Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: 480-968-9288

Tempe Center for the Arts

The Tempe Center for the Arts (TCA) is one of the finest venues in Arizona a jewel in the crown of a city known for its support of the arts. It houses a state-of-the-art, 600-seat proscenium theater, a 200-seat studio theater and a 3,500 square-foot gallery. The finely appointed Lakeside overlooks Town Lake, with views of the Papago and Camelback mountains.

For more information on events and tickets: https://www.tempecenterforthearts.com/

Tempe Center for the Arts

700 W. Rio Salado, Tempe 85281

Phone: (480) 350-2822

Carlyn's Barber Shop

Carlyn comes from a long line of one chair barbershops. Her dad and brother both owned one chair barber shops, so it kind of just runs in the family. She has been set up inside Mill Ave Shops for some 20 years now, following within her family tradition. Her reviews on Yelp are all 5 stars!

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Carlyns-Barber-Shop/144384675594626

Carlyn's Barber Shop

414 S Mill Ave

Ste. 105

Tempe, AZ 85281

Telephone: (480) 557-6876

The Flow Shop

Mill Avenue is full of character, and characters. One of the coolest shops is called The Flow Shop. It's actually Arizona's only juggling prop Shop & Rave Boutique, and it's located right inside the Mill Avenue Shops. And here, you'll find two guys with so much character and so much unique talent in the fire and glow arts, that we just had to show them off, along with their Flow Shop.

For more information: http://www.theflowshopaz.com/

The Flow Shop ---this is Arizona's Only Juggling Prop Shop & Rave Boutique

414 S. Mill Ave. Suite 106, Tempe, 85281

480-287-0457

Email: theflowshopaz@gmail.com

Cactus Sports

There's no better place than Cactus Sports to show off the ASU, maroon and gold, spirit on Mill Ave. For any and all your Arizona State gear, this is the place to come. Go Devils! Forks Up! The owner, Troy Scoma, an ASU alum himself, has had this shop on Mill for 26 years now. He's continually expanding the merchandise and proud to remain locally owned and operated. ASU has now grown to an estimated 82,000 students and has become of the nation's largest campuses by enrollment.

For more than 25 years, Cactus Sports has been proud to bring the finest selection of clothing, merchandise and gifts to the Arizona State University family. As an official retailer of Arizona State University, we strive to make our level of quality and service worthy of our guests.

For more information: https://cactussports.com/

Cactus Sports

Address: 514 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 894-1278

Desert Roots Vegetarian café

For more information: http://www.desertrootskitchen.com/

414 S Mill Ave #111, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 382-0228

Lake Pleasant Slide- H2 Whoa! The World's Largest Floating Waterslide

Pleasant Harbor's newest attraction H2 Whoa! The World's Largest Floating Waterslide

H2 Whoa! Waterslide is open 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. 9:00 p.m. and costs $25 per hour. In addition, there is also a $6.00 gate fee per vehicle to enter Pleasant Harbor.

Pleasant Harbor features a daily boat cruise, boat rentals, jet skis, kayaks, paddle boards, sailing, hydroflying and Dillon's restaurant.

Pleasant Harbor is the closest entrance to Lake Pleasant and open 24/7, 365 days a week.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/h2whoahydroplatforms/



H2-Whoa! Waterslide & Pleasant Harbor Marina & RV Resort

8708 W. Harbor Boulevard, Peoria, AZ 85383

Phone: 800-475-3272; 928-501-5270

Webpage: www.pleasantharbor.com

Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/PleasantHarborMarinaAZ/

Jason Lamm /Attorney-Cosby Verdict

The verdict was handed down for Bill Cosby, guilty on all three counts. What does this mean for the actor, does this set a precedence, is this a message to others, and what happens next? He faces 10 years on each count.

The jury at Cosby's first trial deliberated for more than 52 hours over six days last year without reaching a verdict.

Jurors in this trial began deliberating Wednesday in Norristown, Pa. after prosecutors in closing arguments portrayed the 80-year-old former TV star as a serial predator who drugged and molested the woman, Andrea Constand, 14 years ago.

For more information and to make an appointment visit: www.thephoenixcriminalattorney.com

Jason D. Lamm Attorney at Law

6245 N 24th Pkwy #208, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: (602) 663-9100

Financial Literacy

Nearly two-thirds of Americans Can't Pass a Basic Test of Financial Literacy.

The result, they put off medical care, pay their mortgage late and have no money if they have an emergency.

Here are some stats:

According to the Council for Economic Education, at last count, only 20 states require students to take a high school economics course to graduate, and only 17 require a course in financial literacy (Council for Economic Education's. The good news is Arizona is one of the states requiring this.

According to Forbes 44% of Americans don't have enough cash to cover a $400 emergency.

According to Forbes 43% of student loan borrowers are not making payments.

Nearly half of families have no retirement account savings at all," the Economic Policy Institute (EPI)

And some other findings in previous years:

According to FINRA - Twenty-nine percent of 18 to 34-year old with a mortgage have been late with a mortgage payment, compared with 7 percent for the 55+ age group;

According to FINRA, more than one in five Americans (21 percent) have unpaid medical debt

For more information on Nancy Tengler: https://nancytengler.com/

Arizona Bank & Trust

2036 East Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 381-2090

Website: https://www.arizbank.com/

