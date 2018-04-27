Sections of Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the northwest Valley will be closed this weekend for pavement improvement work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

[MAP: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 27-30)]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and be prepared to use alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place this weekend:

Westbound and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (April 28) for application of an oil-based pavement-improvement treatment. Both I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. DETOUR: Loop 101 traffic can detour on the westbound (Beardsley) frontage road. Expect heavy traffic and consider alternate routes, including westbound and southbound Loop 303 or Interstate 10 in the West Valley. NOTE: As the work progresses Saturday, crews will reopen sections of Loop 101 in stages.

Northbound and eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Grand Avenue (US 60) and Interstate 17 from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday (April 29) for pavement treatment. DETOUR: Loop 101 traffic can detour on local streets and the eastbound (Beardsley) frontage road. Expect heavy traffic and consider alternate routes, including northbound and eastbound Loop 303 or I-10 in the West Valley. NOTE: As the work progresses Sunday, crews will reopen sections of Loop 101 in stages.

Eastbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at 16th Street closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 30) for utility work. DETOUR: Consider other nearby eastbound I-10 exits, including Seventh or Washington streets.

Loop 303 off-ramps at Cactus and Waddell roads restricted at times from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (April 28) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (April 29) for utility line work. Cactus and Waddell roads closed between Loop 303 and Sarival Avenue. Access from the freeway off-ramps to eastbound Cactus or Waddell roads not available. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes.

Grand Avenue (US 60) off-ramps at Camelback Road/43rd Avenue restricted (no access to westbound Camelback Road) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 30) for railroad crossing work. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including Indian School or Bethany Home roads.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic News]

