Tempe Center for the Arts hosting lots of events this weekend

Housing a state-of-the-art theater, another theater and a gallery, the Tempe Center for the Arts is one of the finest venues in Arizona.

The Tempe Center for the Arts has their signature 600-seat proscenium theater, a 200-seat studio theater and a 3,500 square-foot gallery.

They will be hosting several events this weekend.

Friday

Paper Foxes:

After bouncing around the Phoenix scene for several years with multiple line-ups and releases, Paper Foxes are back with their newest death-disco hit "Pop Confessions."

A music video introduces the band with their new guitarist, Oliver Lemke, as they jump around a tennis court in fierce competition.

Paper Foxes are a dangerous post-punk quintet emerging from the concrete desert of Phoenix, Arizona.

Edge Happy Hour Carol Pacey and the Honey Shakers, 6 to 8 p.m.:

Female fronted, an original rock band from Tempe, Arizona.

Music Under the Stars Free Event, 7:30 p.m.:

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and settle in for a wonderful evening of free music for the entire family under the beautiful open skies of Arizona.

Come early and listen to a local Tempe Union High School District steel drum band perform at 7 p.m.

Music Under the Stars is presented by the Arizona Wind Symphony and the Arizona Academy of Performing Arts.

Movement Source Dance Company Season Finale "Alone, Together," 8 p.m.:

You won't want to miss this spring performance of thought-provoking modern dance and live music as Movement Source Dance Company celebrates its 30th season.

The works will include "La Ida," a mesmerizing piece about the decision to stay or go. The Movement Source is a nonprofit, multi-media modern dance company whose mission is to expand the audience for dance in Arizona.

Tempe Comedy Concert Series presents Class Clowns, 9 p.m.:

Tony Vicich brings his long-running stand-up comedy show, "Class Clowns," to Tempe Center for the Arts. See the show where it all starts! This is the show that has taken comics from their first stage experience to national prominence!

Saturday

Childsplay presents Flora and Ulysses, 1 p.m.:

After getting sucked up by a vacuum cleaner, a now hairless squirrel is rescued by Flora Belle Buckman, a 10-year-old self-proclaimed cynic. She names her new friend Ulysses and discovers he has been reborn with superpowers of strength, flight and misspelled poetry.

