H2-Whoa! The world's largest floating waterslide debuts at Lake Pleasant

As the temperatures heat up, it's time to hit the water.

Did you know the world's largest floating waterslide is located at Lake Pleasant?

The Pleasant Harbor Marina opened their newest attraction Friday called the "H2-Whoa!"

According to their website, the "H2-Whoa!" is the tallest floating waterslide in the world. The website added that its design and technology makes it the unique recreational swim platform on the planet.



The new attraction has three launch slides in which officials say are "exhilarating for all ages and abilities."

The H2-Whoa! waterslide is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and costs about $25 per hour during nonpeak hours.

For more information on the H2-Whoa! waterslide, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.