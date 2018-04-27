DPS: Man killed, woman hurt following rollover crash on Loop 202 in Mesa

A man was killed following a rollover crash that occurred eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain at Val Vista Road in Mesa Friday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, just after2:30 a.m. troopers on-scene found an SUV rolled over and a passenger car with damage.

DPS officials say the driver of the SUV was a man in his 30s. The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 20s was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, DPS said.

DPS troopers believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed throughout the morning

At this time, traffic is being taken off at Val Vista Road and the Val Vista on-ramp for eastbound 202 is also closed. Westbound lanes remain open at this time.

CLOSED: L-202 Red Mountain eastbound from Val Vista to Greenfield because of a crash. Expect this to remain closed through the morning commute. Alternate routes include US 60. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/PjxeizRB1N — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 27, 2018

