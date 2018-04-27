Arizona teachers rallied as schools were closed for 2nd day of walkouts

On the first day of the historic statewide walkout, around 50,000 educators and their supporters marched Thursday through downtown Phoenix in nearly 100-degree heat and swarmed the Capitol grounds. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Teachers voted to walkout after Ducey unveiled his plan, saying that it failed to meet their other demands including about $1 billion to return school funding to pre-Great Recession levels and increased pay for support staff. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona teacher and supporters gathered at the Capitol for a rally on the second day of teacher walkouts. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona teachers and supporters rally at the Capitol for the second day of walkouts. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona teachers and supporters rally at the Capitol for the second day of walkouts. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona teachers donned red shirts and descended upon the Capitol Friday morning for the second day of teacher walkouts in a growing educator uprising.

Educators want more classroom resources and have received offers either for increased school funding or pay, but they say the money isn't guaranteed and the efforts don't go far enough. The walkouts are the latest in demonstrations that spread from West Virginia, Oklahoma and Kentucky.

[RELATED: 50,000 AZ teachers & supporters march, rally in historic strike]

On the first day of the historic statewide walkout, around 50,000 educators and their supporters marched Thursday through downtown Phoenix in nearly 100-degree heat and swarmed the Capitol grounds.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety estimated that about 4,000 people attended Friday's rally at the Capitol.

Arizona's Republican governor, Doug Ducey, has proposed 20 percent raises by 2020 and said he has no plans to meet with striking teachers or address other demands.

[SLIDESHOW: Tens of thousands of teachers march for pay raise]

Teachers voted to walkout after Ducey unveiled his plan, saying that it failed to meet their other demands including about $1 billion to return school funding to pre-Great Recession levels and increased pay for support staff.

[READ MORE: Governor to Arizonans: Tell your legislators to vote for proposed teacher pay raise]

"We're going to get this 20 percent pay increase, we're going to get $100 million for support staff and other needs," he said on KTAR radio. "And then if there's still a teacher strike I don't think that will make sense to parents, I don't think that will make sense to kids."

Leaders of Arizona's teacher association say they will push for a ballot initiative to boost school spending if the Arizona Legislature doesn't provide a new dedicated funding stream.

[RELATED: 'I hear them loud and clear' AZ House Speaker says lawmakers working to meet teacher demands]

Details of the plan to boost funding weren't immediately released Friday but some kind of tax increase is probable. Joe Thomas of the Arizona Education Association says the ballot initiative push could begin soon.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona schools in crisis]

Hundreds of thousands of students were out of school as a result of the walkouts.

Most of Arizona's public schools will be closed the rest of the week as teachers take up the Arizona movement's #RedforEd mantle. In Oklahoma and West Virginia, teacher strikes stretched beyond the one-week mark.

Leaders of the Red for Ed movement announced at Friday's rally that the walkouts would continue through Monday, April 30.

[RELATED: Arizona teachers plan to rally at Capitol for third day of walkouts]

The Capitol space has been reserved for Monday as well.

[RELATED: Diane Douglas asking teachers to return to the classroom amid walkouts]

Organizers say they haven't decided how long their walkout will last.

"We want to make sure we can gauge the membership about what they want to do," said Derek Harris, one of the organizers of grass-roots group Arizona Educators United.

[RELATED: Arizona school districts release plans for teacher walkout]

Some Arizona school districts have said schools will be closed on Monday while others are playing it by ear.

___

Associated Press reporter Bob Christie contributed to this report.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.