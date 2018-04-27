El Mirage PD: 17-year-old dead after suspect shoots at car full of teens

The 17-year-old boy was transported in critical condition and died in the hospital. The other victim, who was found in the backyard, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The El Mirage Police Department said a 17-year-old boy is dead and another teen is injured after a car filled with teenagers was shot at late Thursday night.

A car with five teenagers, ages ranging from 16 to 19 years old, was in an El Mirage neighborhood near Cactus and Dysart roads on Thursday night, according to Sgt. Chris Culp with the El Mirage Police Department.

"At 10:46 p.m., officers received a call to shots fired in the area of 127th Avenue and Dahlia," Culp said. "Neighbors were calling in of several shots and a crashed vehicle."

One of the suspects shot at the car, striking the 17-year-old driver in the chest and a passenger in the leg, Culp said. After being shot, the driver crashed into a garage and car in the neighborhood.

Culp said the shooter and two other suspects ran from the scene and remain at large.

"As of right now, the suspects have not been located," Culp said. "We do not have any further description of the suspects."

An eye-witness neighbor said he heard the shot ring out.

"I was getting ready to fall asleep, I was already in bed," Patrick Troup said. "I heard two gunshots and what simultaneously sounded like a car crash."

Troup ran outside and began to apply pressure to the driver's gunshot wound.

"I ran over to the victim, we started to apply pressure," Troup said. "We started to talk to him, try and keep him awake.

"It was a very, very tragic situation."

Soon after, Troup said police and paramedics took over.

The 17-year-old boy was transported in critical condition and died in the hospital. The other victim, who was found in the backyard, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Culp said some sort of incident may have occurred prior to the shooting at a nearby park. However, it is too early in the investigation to say definitively.

Officers and investigators are at the scene interviewing neighbors and the other teens in the car attempting to piece together the events that led to the shooting, Culp said.

Troup said his own personal safety did cross his mind when running outside just after gunfire but he was more concerned for the victims.

"It's not very common that it happens here, I just hope the kid made it because a life is a life," Troup said. "It was traumatic and scary at the same time but you want to think that when you're running out toward gunshots, you are just praying that nothing happens to you but you want to help that kid out too."

