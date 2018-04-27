Parents feel the pinch of day 1 of teacher walkout

Parents felt the pinch of Arizona's historic teacher walkout and got a taste of what tomorrow and next week could look like. 

It made Valley grandmother Karen Ballantyne's day very hectic. 

"I have to get up earlier and bring him here and take care of that. And work is harder," she explained as she picked up her 10-year-old grandson from Mountain Park Church in Ahwatukee.

"I wasn’t downtown today because of the protest and knew it would be crowded and I needed to go down there but I chose not to."

Kathy Micklos described her week as "tumultuous."

She added, "Obviously, we have today and tomorrow figured out, but just not knowing what's going to happen next week. Going forward, it's just kinda stressful. What do you do?"

City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation officials told AZ Family Thursday night they're prepared to provide free childcare Friday, Monday and until the teacher strike is over.

Some parents didn't go to work today to help others.

"I just believe so much in what they were fighting for, so I brought my kids with me to help watch other kids so that parents can go to work," said Malissa Hamidy.

