Ducey meeting with legislative leadership to reach deal on education funding

The State house and senate are adjourned for the week, but that doesn’t mean lawmakers are not working to strike a deal on teacher pay and education funding.

“We will be meeting with legislative leadership through the evening,” said Daniel Scarpinato, deputy chief of staff for communications and strategic planning for the governor’s office.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona schools in crisis]

Scarpinato said Gov. Doug Ducey met with ten educators Thursday including teachers, counselors and school psychologists from around the state.

“Like his last meeting with teachers, it was positive,” said Scarpinato.

[SLIDESHOW: Tens of thousands of teachers march for pay raise]

“Progress doesn't always happen on the floor,” says Marcus Dell’Artino with First Strategic. “Progress sometimes happens with one-on-one telephone conversations and one-on-one meetings."

Dell’Artino, a political strategist, says it sounds like the conversation is moving forward.

[RELATED: Governor to Arizonans: Tell your legislators to vote for proposed teacher pay raise]

“We're not talking about the amount of money anymore, we're talking about how the money gets distributed to the classroom and that's a good sign,” says Dell’Artino.

“We want it to go to the teachers,” says Rep. Kelly Townsend. “How to get it to the teachers and the trust in the process, I don’t know if that's necessarily agreed upon right now.”

[RELATED: 50,000 AZ teachers & supporters march, rally in historic strike]

Townsend says she wants to learn more about the governor’s plan and make sure his revenue projections to fund education are accurate “instead of just promising money, or hoping for money, or raising taxes.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.