Bus driver, instructional aid, among support staff unpaid during teacher strike

About 50,000 people rallied at the state Capitol. (Source: The Associated Press)

“I do not agree with the strike,” said Schminski. “They have every right to do it, but they’re hurting the kids.” (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hall is a math instructional aid and has been working in education for 17 years. She’s one of the thousands of support staff on strike for free. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Support staff members aren't getting paid during the strike and have different opinions about it. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

They’re fighting for change, but unsure when they’ll see their classrooms again.

“You don’t know you’re going to go back?” asked Briana Whitney.

“That is very sad. That is a hard step to take and it’s a family decision that you say, ‘I have to stand up for what I believe in,'” said Marthana Hall.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona schools in crisis]

Hall is a math instructional aid and has been working in education for 17 years. She’s one of the thousands of support staff on strike for free.

“Were you paid today? No. Will you be paid tomorrow? No. Will you be paid Monday? No,” said Hall.

But she said she will do what it takes to get more money for her students, after seeing the decline in resources over the last decade. She said she’s so committed to the cause, that she’ll take any consequence if it means change.

[RELATED: 50,000 AZ teachers & supporters march, rally in historic strike]

“It’s kind of like my last stand for education,” said Hall.

“You would take being fired to fight for this?” asked Briana Whitney.

“Correct,” said Hall.

Teachers aids, counselors and some nurses all fall under that support staff category, unpaid during this strike. That also includes bus drivers like Jerry Schminski.

[SLIDESHOW: Tens of thousands of teachers march for pay raise]

“It’s money I depend on,” said Schminski.

He’s in the same position as Hall, but with a very different opinion.

“I do not agree with the strike,” said Schminski. “They have every right to do it, but they’re hurting the kids.”

[RELATED: Governor to Arizonans: Tell your legislators to vote for proposed teacher pay raise]

Schminski isn’t allowed to use paid time off during the strike, so each day it continues, he is at a loss. He’s angry legislators left the state Capitol Thursday, while 50,000 people rallied right outside.

[RELATED: Arizona school districts release plans for teacher walkout]

“I think it’s wrong. The legislators, we’re paying them to work this out. That’s what our tax dollars are supposed to be going for but they don’t care. They don’t care,” said Schminski.

[RELATED: Diane Douglas asking teachers to return to the classroom amid walkouts]

He said he hopes this strike ends soon before he’s forced to leave his kids behind for good.

“My wife said maybe I should start looking for a new job, but I love what I’m doing… I do,” said Schminski.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.