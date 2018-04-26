Phoenix woman disputes large 'bundle package' bill

With a stack of paperwork from AT&T, Glenance Garey can't make sense out the big bill she keeps getting from them.

“They are wanting to charge me $1,850 that I can't afford to pay them.”

Garey says it started when she decided to get a bundling package with AT&T which included cell phones, DIRECTV and even wi-fi service. But she claims none of the services ever worked for her.

“Well, couldn't make phone calls, it couldn't pick up the wi-fi. I had no damn TV. I ended up hooking up a regular antenna.”

Unhappy, Garey contacted AT&T and said she wanted to cancel service. As a result, she was told all she had to do was return all the equipment, including the phones and cable boxes. She says she was then told to simply ship everything.

"You'll have to take it to the UPS or FedEx, or whatever have you and return it yourself."

Garey says she did just that and even has the UPS confirmations proving the items shipped. But, now she says she keeps getting bills from AT&T saying they didn't receive the equipment and that she broke her two-year contract with them.

“I broke the contract, that's why, the two-year contract because their product did not work.”

3 On Your Side got involved and we contacted AT&T which immediately looked into the matter.

The company quickly resolved the issue. In an email to 3 On Your Side, they say, “we worked with the customer to resolve her concerns and apologize for the inconvenience experienced.”

Garey certainly is glad it's all over.

“I just want some peace in my life that's all.”

AT&T was great to work with and resolved the issue right away. Apparently, Garey hadn’t returned one phone and created some of those large charges.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.