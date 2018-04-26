Arizona Cardinals trade up to No. 10, select QB Josh Rosen

UCLA's Josh Rosen, right, poses with commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Arizona Cardinals decided they needed to do a trade during the NFL Draft to get their quarterback of the future.

They moved up to the No. 10 pick and chose Josh Rosen from UCLA.

There had been some speculation whether the Red Birds would stay at No. 15 in the first round and go for offensive line help.

They instead traded with the Oakland Raiders to move up five spots. The Cardinals gave up the No. 15 pick, the No. 79 pick (third round) and the No. 152 pick (fifth round).

It’s the highest Arizona has drafted a quarterback since taking Matt Leinart at No. 10 in 2006.

Rosen, who had a standout career in college but was hampered by injuries, was the last of the so-called “big four” quarterbacks chosen. Baker Mayfield went No. 1 to Cleveland, Sam Darnold No. 3 to the New York Jets and Josh Allen No. 7 to Buffalo.

The Cardinals already have a starting quarterback in Sam Bradford, who they signed to a two-year contract last March. However, he is injury-prone. He hurt his knee after Week 1 last season and was out for the rest of the year.

Rosen comes from a wealthy family and has an extremely confident, sometimes brash personality that may have been a factor in him still being there at No. 10.

This is what his UCLA coach, Jim Mora said, in a well-publicized interview:

“He needs to be challenged intellectually so he doesn’t get bored. He’s a millennial. He wants to know why. Millennials, once they know why, they’re good. Josh has a lot of interests in life. If you can hold his concentration level and focus only on football for a few years, he will set the world on fire. He has so much ability, and he’s a really good kid.”

McCoy, who worked with the likes of Tim Tebow in Denver and Philip Rivers when McCoy was head coach in San Diego, has said he wants to design an offense that fits the abilities of his players.

