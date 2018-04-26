WATCH: Time lapse of corpse flower blooming at Tucson Botanical Gardens

A time-lapse video has been released of the corpse flower blooming. (Source: Cox/Yurview)

The historic blooming of the corpse flower at the Tucson Botanical Gardens is over, but you can relive the magic as many times as you want.

Cox and Yurview have released a time-lapse video of the flower, which gets its name from the "rotting flesh" odor it emits. It opened its petals on Monday.

The bloom lasted for hours but the time-lapse video is only three minutes.

The flower is called Rosie and is housed at the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion exhibit.

The plant can grow over 10-feet tall and is the largest flowering structure in the world.

