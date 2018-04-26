Scottsdale business brings babysitter to office to help parents dealing with teacher strike

The teacher walkout had a lot of parents scrambling Thursday to find a place to take their kids. But at least one Valley business made things easy for them.

The social media company, Digital Air Strike, hired a babysitter for their employees to watch their kids.

The children got to hang out in a conference room and play games, while mom or dad went about their day.

Dave Venneri is Chief Revenue Officer for Digital Air Strike.

He said they wanted to make things as easy for their employees as possible.

"It is a win-win," said Venneri. "We have a safe environment for them to come here and see family and go to lunch with mom and dad and have a good time with other kids."

The company plans to keep inviting kids to work until the Arizona teacher strike comes to an end.

