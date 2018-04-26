Some AZ teachers hold classes off campus during walkout

Nobody was counting calories at this Scottsdale Weight Watchers Center Thursday, but they were crunching a lot of numbers.

Ives Machiz teaches A.P. statistics at Arcadia High School in Phoenix. He didn't want students to fall behind, with campus closed and teachers now on strike, so he decided to hold a voluntary stats class at the Weight Watchers office near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

"They're all signed up for an AP test, and college credit is at stake, so they were very receptive to the idea of continuing classes," said Machiz. "It's not just this class. Other AP classes at Arcadia and around the state are doing the same thing."

Senior Falan Alpert had no problem coming in for an hour and doing some work.

She said the teacher strike won't change the date of their upcoming AP exam and they need to get ready for it.

"He's taking time out of his day to do it for us," said Falon. "The least we could do is take time from our day to do it for him."

"I like it," said senior Argon Stern. "It's a cool feeling. We don't have to come, but we're doing it for ourselves."

But why exactly did this high school teacher choose a Weight Watchers to hold class?

It happens to be a family business, so it didn't cost Machiz or his kids anything.

Machiz is planning to hold class every day that teachers remain on strike.

