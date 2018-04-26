Memorial service held in honor of beloved Phoenix police K9 Bane

"We honor Bane's sacrifice."

Phoenix police officers gathered outside a Valley church Thursday to pay tribute to beloved police K9 named Bane.

Bane was killed in the line of duty on April 17, after a suspect led police on a high-speed chase then held officers at bay as he holed up in a home.

The K9 was a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois with 1.5 years of service.

Bane is the 7th Phoenix canine partner lost in the line of duty since the program began in the 1970s.

A fundraiser in Bane's name was held last weekend at Steele Indian School Park Dog Park.

All proceeds from the event were donated to the PhxPD K9 Unit.

If you missed the event but wish to donate anyway, you can do so online here: https://www.phxpolicefoundation.org/k-9-supporter.html

