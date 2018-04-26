PD: Woman in wheelchair hit & killed by driver in Tempe

It happened at Rural Road and La Jolla Drive. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

No names have been released. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said impairment doesn't appear to be a factor and the driver stayed on scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman died at the hospital after she was hit by a driver in Tempe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman who was in a wheelchair is dead after being hit by a car in Tempe on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at Rural Road and La Jolla Drive, which is just south of Southern Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police said impairment doesn't appear to be a factor and the driver stayed on scene.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Police said the woman was in the intersection but it's unclear if she was in the crosswalk.

No identities have been released.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.