3 workers stung by huge swarm of bees at McCormick Ranch home

Three people were stung by a large swarm of bees in McCormick Ranch Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.

It happened at a house under construction near 84th Street and Mountain View Road.

The three men attacked were all workers.

Scottsdale Fire crews used a hose line with foam and full protective gear including bee hoods to rescue the 3 workers.

The 3 patients were treated for multiple bee stings. All three refused transportation. No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters used foam to calm the large hive of bees, and say that the bees continued to be aggressive and attack the fire crews while they were clearing the area.

The Scottsdale Fire Department is an all-hazards department and gets several calls a year for bee attacks.

Fire crews warn the public to be aware that bees are very active right now.

They offer the following advice about bee safety:

How to Avoid a Swarm

Check the perimeter of your house regularly for bee colonies. Check storage sheds, dog houses, meter boxes, flower pots, trees, shrubs, piles of wood or debris, and crevices. Be careful moving or cleaning up debris or items that have been lying around outside the house. Seal cavities and crevices that might make for good hive location. Install a cover over the chimney when not in use.

Keep pets and children inside when using lawn mowers, clippers, blowers, or any other equipment that makes noise or could inadvertently disturb a beehive. Never pen or tether animals near beehives.

Wear light-colored clothing around your home, when hiking, or visiting unknown areas. Do not wear floral or citrus perfumes or aftershave when doing yard work or hiking.

If a Bee Attack Occurs

Have an escape plan in the event of a bee attack. Do not play dead or swat at the bees. If you notice a swarm coming your way, quickly get into a house, car, tent, or other enclosure. Close any doors or windows.

The key is to run away as fast as you can in a straight line. Bees are slow fliers. Most healthy people should be able to outrun the bees.

Be prepared to run up to the length of two football fields.

Do not jump into a pool or underwater. The bees will wait until you surface for air to attack. Your face will be the first area to be stung.

Protect your face to prevent stings to the eyes, nose, and in the mouth. Bees attack where carbon dioxide is expelled. Facial stings are much more dangerous than stings to the body. Pull your shirt over your head if no other protection is available.

RELATED:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.