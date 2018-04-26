As Seen on GMAZ; Thursday, April 26

As Seen on GMAZ; Thursday, April 26Posted: Updated:
Tara at the Movies- Avenger: Infinity War
For more information on the movie "Avenger: Infinity War," visit: http://marvel.com/avengers
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit:
http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx
Dave Owens, The Garden Guy
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
First Strategic: Red for Ed
For more information, visit:
http://www.firststrategic.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/FirstStrategic-Communications-Public-Affairs-125423638822/
300 W. Clarendon, Suite 460
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Direct: 602-266-6565
Toll free:1-888-456-7890
email: info@firststrategic.com
ASU Gammage presents Halau O Kekuhi (ha-lauw oh = kah - ku hee) a special style of Hawaiian hula dance and chant
Halau o Kekuhi is the halau hula (classical dance company) and the center of cultural knowledge for Edith Kanaka’ole Foundation. The Edith Kanaka'ole Foundation (EKF) is a Hawaiian cultural-based organization established in 1990 to maintain and perpetuate the teachings, beliefs, practices, philosophies and traditions of the late Luka and Edith Kanaka'ole. EKF's mission is to heighten indigenous Hawaiian cultural awareness and participation through its educational programs and scholarships.
The Halau that can account for eight generations of kumu hula (master hula teacher). The leadership of the dance company is transmitted through matrilineal succession. With the passing of the revered Edith Kanaka'ole, her daughters Pualani and Nalani assumed the role of kumu hula. In 2007, Pualani relinquished her position to her daughters, Kekuhi and Huihui.
Currently, the halau is under the direction of Nalani and her niece, Huihui.
The one-night-only show is set for Saturday, April 28
Tickets are $20.00 at the Box Office or at www.asugammage.com
ASU Gammage
1200 S Forest Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 965-3434