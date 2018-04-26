Authorities searching for Arizona suspect who said they 'won't be able to take him alive'

Authorities are searching for an armed-and-dangerous man who is wanted on various felony charges. (Source: Prescott Valley Police Department)

In a news release, the Prescott Valley Police Department said Anival Diaz-Moreno is wanted for felony trespassing for an incident that occurred on April 16.

It was learned during the investigation that Diaz-Moreno is armed with a handgun and made a statement to friends that the police: "won't be able to take him alive."

Diaz-Moreno is also wanted by:

The Maricopa County Superior Court for a felony warrant issued on April 16 with a bond of $20,000 for failure to appear on a dangerous drug charge.

The Prescott Valley Police Department for aggravated assault upon a police officer, endangerment upon a police officer and felony flight which occurred on April 19.

The Wickenburg Police Department for felony flight from police.

The Yavapai County Superior Court for a felony warrant issued on April 24, with a bond of $500,000 for various felony crimes.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by the Yavapai County Silent Witness for information leading to the arrest of Diaz-Moreno. Silent Witness can be contacted at 1-800-932-3232.

Please call 911 or contact a law enforcement officer if you have seen or know the whereabouts of this suspect.

