CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck plows into traffic during Phoenix rush hour

A truck plowed into oncoming traffic on the I-10 in Phoenix Wednesday morning causing serious problems during the morning commute.

Now we're getting a different perspective of that crash with video from a driver's dash cam.

The truck crossed the median, then plowed through oncoming traffic before slamming into a pickup truck.

No word yet on whether anyone was injured or charged in this crash.

DPS is working to get us more information.

