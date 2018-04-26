Metro Phoenix faces ozone advisory for 4th straight day

Thursday marks the fourth consecutive day the advisory has been issued. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

For the fourth consecutive day, environmental regulators have issued a high-pollution advisory for ozone in metropolitan Phoenix.

The advisory was issued because ozone levels on Thursday are expected to exceed the federal health standard for air quality.

[READ MORE: This week's pollution problems]

People with respiratory problems are advised to limit their outdoor activities on days of elevated ozone levels.

Regulators say people also are encouraged to drive only when necessary, use carpools or public transportation, and avoid gas-powered lawn equipment and drive-thru lines.

[RELATED: Pollution advisory issued again in metropolitan Phoenix]

Ozone forms when vehicle exhaust and chemical solvents combine with heat and sunlight.

High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix area continues through Thursday. Ride transit, carpool or telework. Avoid idling. Refuel after dark. Avoid the use of gas-powered lawn equipment. We can all make a difference. @CleanAirMakeMor Air quality forecasts @ https://t.co/BDXdFtjJp7 pic.twitter.com/aMCbvW2Epm — ADEQ (@ArizonaDEQ) April 25, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.