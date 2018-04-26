Glendale apartment fire displaces at least 6 people, fire officials say

Fire crews arrived at the apartment complex near 43rd and Glendale avenues just after 12:45 a.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A fire at an apartment complex in Glendale displaced at least 6 people, according to fire officials.

Fire crews arrived at the apartment complex near 43rd and Glendale avenues just after 12:45 a.m.

The fire had started on the roof but moved into the attic between two units, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire without any injuries.

However, six to 10 people will be displaced from the fire. Mostly smoke and water damage is causing the displacement of the residents.

A crisis team is assisting the displaced in finding a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.

