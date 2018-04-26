PD: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Phoenix

The crash was reported near Seventh Street and McDowell Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Phoenix, police said.

The crash was reported near Seventh Street and McDowell Road around 7:45 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

The man was crossing southbound in the crosswalk on a "don't walk" signal. That is when a westbound car struck the man.

He was transported with life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police told motorists to avoid the area.

The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.