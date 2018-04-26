Dissenting teachers share why they voted 'no' on walkout

This teacher opposes the walkout, and agreed to speak to Arizona's Family on condition of anonymity. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

More than 20 percent of teachers who participated in the statewide walkout vote opposed Thursday's strike. But getting those teachers to go on camera to explain why they feel the way they do has been difficult because many of them worry about the reaction from the majority.

Arizona's Family was able to sit down with two teachers who voted no on the strike -- one of them has been teaching high school for 12 years in the west Valley and asked us not to reveal her identity.

“I have been very quiet about this," she said. "My students ask me, ‘Are you going down [to the walkout] tomorrow?’ And I just kind of shrug my shoulders.”

The other teacher is Ives Machiz. He teaches statistics at Arcadia High School in Scottsdale. He thought about remaining anonymous, but decided to let us identify him after the initial interview.

“I voted no for the walkout, and primarily because of the timing rather than the issues," he said.

He supports #RedForEd aside from the strike, but doesn't think the walkout is going to achieve the teacher pay raises Gov. Doug Ducey has proposed.

"I would rather that we had a chance to let them go ahead and not do what they said they were going to do and then strike after that, rather than having him make the promise that he made, striking right afterward, and then have him and the Legislature twist it and say, ‘See what we offered? And now you’re doing this,’" Machiz said.

Better yet, he feels like the strike would have been perfect in August or November.

“It would be close to election time, and I don’t think that we’re gonna get real reform until the people in the Legislature that [sic] are in charge are voted out," he said.

The dissenting teacher who remained anonymous hasn't really connected with the #RedForEd movement, and doesn't support teachers striking at any time.

“We are public employees. We signed a contract. I have a legal obligation to uphold my contract.”

The anonymous teacher has never worn a red shirt to school during the past several weeks. She has been keeping to herself more on campus, and is completely shying away from posting her thoughts on social media.

"It can be difficult to not be on the side of the minority [sic]. And I am very careful where I share my opinion,” she said. “We’re walking out on our students and we’re hurting them in the process. And then they say, well that’s part of the process.”

Machiz is still holding class Thursday, but because his school will be closed, he's meeting his students off-campus.

“I was very proactive with my students as it became apparent that we might have a walkout, and letting them know that I have a contingency plan and doing what we needed to do to keep our AP statistics curriculum going so they’re ready for the exam.”

