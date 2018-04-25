Twin brothers help build GCU triathlon program

they built the program in their own vision. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

They are an athletic tandem that cherishes competing in triathlons because of their parents. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Nick and Jacob Winhauer are the backbone of the team. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Twin brothers helped build Grand Canyon University's club triathlon team from scratch.

Nick and Jacob Winhauer are the backbone of the team. They are an athletic tandem that cherishes competing in triathlons because of their parents.

"My mom ran a lot. She did a lot of long half marathon style running and my dad did a lot of cycling," said Nick.

"He inspired us to race our first race when were 13," said Jacob.

When the brothers came to GCU, the club was offered so they checked it out and found out it was a blank slate. So they built the program in their own vision.

"So we started looking at some training plans online, looking at training in the past and started working off those things. We found a good solid group of athletes that really pushed themselves and that is when it really took it off for us, which was awesome," said Jacob.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona sports]

"You go to school and your main thought is study, study, study. But, it's nice to make your mark in other areas as well," said Nick.

Their passion is a growing hit on campus with 18 members.

"It's a lot of fun. It’s a good dynamic because we all know how to have a good sense of humor, but not take ourselves too seriously,” said team member Spencer Crouder.

They travel all over the country from San Diego to Alabama. The team suits up in its final event in Sunday's Cactus Man Sprint Triathlon in Tempe.

"Just get out there, compete a little bit and have a good time, and just race and do an endurance sport, it’s awesome," said Nick.

"Definitely want to look for podium finishes and good finishes for all out athletes," said Jacob.

Inspired for the highest results for its members, the brothers have laid the foundation for great things to come for the club.

"We're looking at a lot of new freshman athletes and a lot of athletes coming back from this year. It’s going to be fun racing. We love racing the sport," said Jacob.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.