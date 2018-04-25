Dog stolen from Chandler yard now back with original family

"I'm hoping the guy is caught but happy to have her back," Samantha said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The puppy that was taken straight from the front yard of a Chandler home by a man in broad daylight is now back with her original owners.

Samantha Cardenas couldn't be happier now that her beloved Chita is back in her arms.

"Once I saw her, I was in so much tears," she said.

"I don't understand how someone could do that, take her without thinking," said the 14-year-old Samantha. "I saw a guy taking a part of my family which really hurt me."

Arizona's Family is told that someone dumped the pup in the city of Maricopa. A woman found the dog, heard about the story and tracked down the owners. Samantha's dad was able to connect with the woman.

Samantha and her family then picked her up.

"She got into my arms and for most of the ride (home), she just fell asleep and she was just so peaceful in her sleep," Samantha said. "She was finally home, she was finally secure."

It's unclear who the dognapper was and he is still on the run. Samantha said she is just glad her family member is back.

"I'm hoping the guy is caught but happy to have her back," Samantha said.

