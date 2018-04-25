Arizona woman claims shooting was self-defense at trial

An Arizona woman on trial in the death of her partner told the jury she shot the Red Rock woman twice in self-defense.

The Eloy Enterprise reports 57-year-old Michele Butler testified Tuesday in the murder trial for the death of 53-year-old Kimberly Shelton in December 2015.

Under questioning from prosecutor William Wallace, Butler told the Pinal County courtroom that Shelton had been abusive the night before the shooting. She says Shelton had threatened to kill her and pointed a gun at her pet chicken.

Butler says she fought with Shelton the next morning and struggled for control of a handgun. Butler fired and then shot again as Shelton lunged at her.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished presenting evidence to the jury Tuesday. The jury was expected to begin deliberations Wednesday.

