UPDATE: Glendale bicyclist struck by hit-and-run driver has died

Just over a month after being struck by a hit and run driver, a Glendale bicyclist has died.

Cleon Baker was riding his bike east on Camelback Road near 48th Avenue the night of March 29. Just before 9 p.m., a van – a white Ford Econline with its headlights off, police say -- hit him.

The driver did not stop, but a surveillance camera in the area was recording.

Now the Glendale Police Department and Silent Witness, teaming up to ask for the public’s help, have released that video, which a veteran detective described as "shocking and attention-grabbing." They also released photos of the van and the suspect.

“A Hispanic male, 25-35 years old with a shaved head, moustache [sic], and a thin build was also captured on video and is believed to be the driver of the van during the incident,” according to Sgt. John Rother and Officer Tiffany Smith of the Glendale Police Department. “The vehicle was expected to have front end damage from the accident.”

The photos of the van and the man believed to have been behind the wheel were captured at a convenience store just minutes before the crash.

Baker, who had two young children, suffered severe head trauma. He died on April 30 from complications related to his injury.

“These are kind of violent collisions and we need to protect the rest of our community,” Detective Ted Yoder of the Glendale Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Squad said Wednesday. “If we can find these [drivers] and stop these [crashes], then we’ll have a safer community for all of our families.”

If you recognize the van or the suspect, please call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap a phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an indictment or arrest.

