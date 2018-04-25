6-year-old boy taken to hospital after someone fired gun at his family's car

Glendale police say a 6-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after someone fired a gun at his family's car.

At approx. 3:48 p.m. Wednesday, Glendale patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road for an unknown trouble call for service.

Upon arrival, they spoke to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who had "possibly been shot," according to police.

The parents were in their vehicle with their child near 58th Ave and Camelback when an unknown person fired rounds at the vehicle.

The parents drove to the location on 59th Ave where they went into a business and waited for police.

The boy is being transported to a local hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.