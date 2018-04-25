Making dollars and 'sense' for summer travel

Your summer driving will no doubt include highways and maybe even back-roads to remote areas like national parks. (Source: 3TV)

On any given day, 120,000 people pass through Sky Harbor International Airport. So, rule No. 1 is be patient.

"The best rule to travel is flexibility is key," said Michelle Donati.

She is with AAA Arizona and says that being flexible with your schedule is key when booking flights.

For example, if you have connecting flights, don't schedule them so close together in case your first flight is delayed. And as far as airline prices go, Donati says they're holding pretty steady right now.

"We expect airline prices to be on par or even slightly higher than they were this time last year," she said.

Of course, you should always shop around and compare prices. But if you're looking for the best deal, then Donati says the days you choose to travel will actually dictate the price.

"Typically, a Tuesday, Wednesdays, Saturdays, those days are going to cost less to fly," she said.

But how much do flying on those days help? Booking a Wednesday flight over a Sunday flight can save you on average about $76. Corporate travelers tend to drive up airline prices on other days with Sundays typically being the most expensive day to fly.

And when it comes to booking your airline reservation, 70 days out seems to be the "sweet spot" for the best deals.

But for those driving for your summer vacation, Donati says get ready for sticker shock at the gas pump.

"Gas prices are almost 50 cents more per gallon than they were this time last year, so to put that in perspective, if Arizona gas prices were to peak today at $2.80 gallon, it will cost you about $42 to fill a 15-gallon tank. That same tank last year would cost you about $34 and some change."

Your summer driving will no doubt include highways and maybe even back-roads to remote areas like national parks.

If that's the case, keep in mind that cellular service might be limited. So instead of relying on directions from maps downloaded on your smart-phone, Ken Colburn, who is a technology expert with Data Doctors here in the Valley, says you might want to consider another option to help you get around.

"The satellite-based GPS's tend to accurate within 15 feet."

Colburn says buying a dedicated GPS might be worth the investment if you plan to travel a lot or plan on traveling outside the U.S. As good as smart-phone navigation apps are, Colburn says they can have limitations if service is unavailable.

"This requires some type of connection to the cellular network to be perfectly accurate whereas a true GPS uses satellite systems so you're going to get that accuracy especially in remote areas," he said.

