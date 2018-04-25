3 On Your Side

Making dollars and 'sense' for summer travel

Posted: Updated:
Planning for summer travel is underway and there are somethings to remember to keep costs low. (Source: 3TV) Planning for summer travel is underway and there are somethings to remember to keep costs low. (Source: 3TV)
But for those driving for your summer vacation, AAA says get ready for sticker shock at the gas pump. (Source: 3TV) But for those driving for your summer vacation, AAA says get ready for sticker shock at the gas pump. (Source: 3TV)
Data Doctors say buying a dedicated GPS might be worth the investment if you plan to travel a lot or plan on traveling outside the U.S. (Source: 3TV) Data Doctors say buying a dedicated GPS might be worth the investment if you plan to travel a lot or plan on traveling outside the U.S. (Source: 3TV)
Your summer driving will no doubt include highways and maybe even back-roads to remote areas like national parks. (Source: 3TV) Your summer driving will no doubt include highways and maybe even back-roads to remote areas like national parks. (Source: 3TV)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

On any given day, 120,000 people pass through Sky Harbor International Airport. So, rule No. 1 is be patient.

"The best rule to travel is flexibility is key," said Michelle Donati.

She is with AAA Arizona and says that being flexible with your schedule is key when booking flights.

For example, if you have connecting flights, don't schedule them so close together in case your first flight is delayed. And as far as airline prices go, Donati says they're holding pretty steady right now.

"We expect airline prices to be on par or even slightly higher than they were this time last year," she said.

Of course, you should always shop around and compare prices. But if you're looking for the best deal, then Donati says the days you choose to travel will actually dictate the price.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

"Typically, a Tuesday, Wednesdays, Saturdays, those days are going to cost less to fly," she said.

But how much do flying on those days help? Booking a Wednesday flight over a Sunday flight can save you on average about $76. Corporate travelers tend to drive up airline prices on other days with Sundays typically being the most expensive day to fly.

And when it comes to booking your airline reservation, 70 days out seems to be the "sweet spot" for the best deals.

But for those driving for your summer vacation, Donati says get ready for sticker shock at the gas pump.

"Gas prices are almost 50 cents more per gallon than they were this time last year, so to put that in perspective, if Arizona gas prices were to peak today at $2.80 gallon, it will cost you about $42 to fill a 15-gallon tank. That same tank last year would cost you about $34 and some change."

Your summer driving will no doubt include highways and maybe even back-roads to remote areas like national parks.

If that's the case, keep in mind that cellular service might be limited. So instead of relying on directions from maps downloaded on your smart-phone, Ken Colburn, who is a technology expert with Data Doctors here in the Valley, says you might want to consider another option to help you get around.

"The satellite-based GPS's tend to accurate within 15 feet."

Colburn says buying a dedicated GPS might be worth the investment if you plan to travel a lot or plan on traveling outside the U.S. As good as smart-phone navigation apps are, Colburn says they can have limitations if service is unavailable.

"This requires some type of connection to the cellular network to be perfectly accurate whereas a true GPS uses satellite systems so you're going to get that accuracy especially in remote areas," he said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • Adults are now 'banking' on allowance

    Adults are now 'banking' on allowance

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:20:10 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’

    More >

    Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’

    More >

  • Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?

    Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:30:12 GMT
    New loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)New loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)
    new loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)new loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)

    Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.

    More >

    Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.

    More >

  • Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

    Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

    Thursday, May 17 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-05-17 14:24:21 GMT
    A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)
    A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)

    Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

    More >

    Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

    More >
    •   

Warren TrentWarren Trent is currently employed by KTVK/KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Arizona as an investigative and consumer producer for 3 On Your Side, a unit that earned a 2013 Rocky Mountain Emmy nomination for a report on expired tires and a 2015 an Emmy nomination for a report called "Mattress Madness."

Click to learn more about Warren.

Warren Trent
3 On Your Side

Warren previously did on-air reporting for the KTVK/KPHO-TV “Varsity Zone” sports show. Warren’s versatility continues to shine as he has worked on the assignment desk, as a news writer and as a field producer.

Warren is a seasoned television journalist whose progressive TV career began at 6ABC-TV in Philadelphia with "Action News," a favorite choice for millions of viewers for decades. While at 6ABC, Warren advanced through the ranks in unprecedented success as a sound technician, an assignment editor, a video editor, a sports producer, a bureau chief, a public affairs specialist and ultimately as programming producer. In his final role at 6ABC, Warren produced a top-rated, award-winning television news magazine show and also lead producer for the "High School Huddle" sports show. Warren has also been assigned to cover both global and national news stories.

In addition to broadcasting, Warren enjoys contributing to society as a mentor and volunteer. He is president of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Warren has also volunteered by serving on the board of directors for Image and Attitude, a New Jersey-based nonprofit specializing in self-sufficiency for women and has also served on the board for The VIP Project, which supports autism awareness.

Warren says it is an honor to serve on the NATAS Board of Governors to work with a diverse group of professionals dedicated to honoring and assisting current and future journalists.

And one little-known fact about Warren is that he taught himself how to juggle as a hobby.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side