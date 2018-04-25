'Hero cowboy' helps take down convenience store robber

Good guys wear white hats, and this was no exception, as a so-called "hero cowboy"' helped take down a robber.

It happened at a convenience store in Mexico.

An armed man entered the store and approached the counter, demanding money.

The would-be robber took his eyes off the customer in the cowboy hat for a few seconds, but that was enough time for the "hero cowboy" to jump the assailant and strip him of his firearm.

Soon store employees came to the cowboy's aid, wrestling the robber to the ground.

The footage ends with the three men holding the robber down while the store worker is seen on the phone calling for the police.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.