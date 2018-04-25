2 fake dentists arrested at dental office in Glendale

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says two women posing as dentists have been arrested at a Glendale dentist office.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Special Agents arrested two Valley women for allegedly performing unlicensed dental work on five unsuspecting victims.

Melissa M. Pavey, 45, and Jolene E. Houchens, 38, are accused of performing unlicensed dental procedures, including tooth extractions by utilizing drills, lasers, and surgical tools.

Neither Pavey nor Houchens has ever been licensed as a dentist.

Prior to their arrest, a State Grand Jury indicted Pavey and Houchens on multiple felony charges including Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Instrument, Theft, and Taking Identity of Another.

"During the whole procedure, I felt something was off," said Layna, a Glendale woman, who told us the women pulled some of her teeth out in January of 2017. "The time it took, the numbing she kept doing, the pain I felt, dropping the tool on the ground and putting it back in my mouth."

According to the indictment, Pavey and Houchens billed victims thousands of dollars to perform the illegal dental procedures.

"I asked for some antibiotics and pain pills, they said once the teeth were gone, I don't need antibiotics," Layna said. She added that they gave her some loose pills in a baggie, and that she took one and doesn't remember anything after that.

Layna said she returned to tell them she could not take any more of those pills.

"Jolene gave me a prescription of Percocets and when I left, it was on a pad of a previous dentist," Layna said. She also said the pain was extreme afterward, and she went to urgent care, and was told she had an infection.

"Hopefully they didn't hurt anybody else worse, or did more damage," Layna said.

Pavey and Houchens are also accused of stealing the identity of a dentist by unlawfully using his prescription pad to write a prescription for one of the victims.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.