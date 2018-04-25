Your Life A to Z

Seared Shrimp, Summer Squash, Radish, and Quinoa Salad

Recipe courtesy of Chef Sean Currid of Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Ingredients   
2 each   Mixed Greens
5 to 8 each  Large Shrimp
As needed  Cooking Oil
As needed  Fresh Herbs
½ cup   Quinoa Cooked
¼ cup   Sliced Summer Squash
¼ cup   Sliced Radish
¼ cup   Feta Cheese (We prefer Black Pepper Feta)
As needed  Salt and Pepper
3 ounces  Basil Vinaigrette

Procedure
1. Place shrimp into a bowl and season salt and pepper. Place a medium size sauté pan on medium high heat. Add oil. Gently add shrimp to the hot sauté pan. Sear on each side for 2 to 3 minutes until shrimp is fully cooked. Remove from sauté pan and add fresh herbs. Reserve shrimp for when you make salad.
2. Place mixed greens, quinoa, radish, and summer squash into a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add basil vinaigrette and toss salad.
3. Place tossed salad into serving bowl. Top with feta cheese and cooked shrimp.
4. Enjoy!

