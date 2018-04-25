Recipe courtesy of Chef Sean Currid of Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Seared Shrimp, Summer Squash, Radish, and Quinoa Salad

Ingredients

2 each Mixed Greens

5 to 8 each Large Shrimp

As needed Cooking Oil

As needed Fresh Herbs

½ cup Quinoa Cooked

¼ cup Sliced Summer Squash

¼ cup Sliced Radish

¼ cup Feta Cheese (We prefer Black Pepper Feta)

As needed Salt and Pepper

3 ounces Basil Vinaigrette

Procedure

1. Place shrimp into a bowl and season salt and pepper. Place a medium size sauté pan on medium high heat. Add oil. Gently add shrimp to the hot sauté pan. Sear on each side for 2 to 3 minutes until shrimp is fully cooked. Remove from sauté pan and add fresh herbs. Reserve shrimp for when you make salad.

2. Place mixed greens, quinoa, radish, and summer squash into a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add basil vinaigrette and toss salad.

3. Place tossed salad into serving bowl. Top with feta cheese and cooked shrimp.

4. Enjoy!