Pair of thieves attack, rob man using Scottsdale ATM

A word of warning for folks using ATMs in the south Scottsdale area.

A pair of thieves attacked and robbed a man using the ATM near First Street and Brown Avenue.

It happened on Monday at around 8:20 p.m.

The victim was waiting in line at an ATM as a black male and white female appeared to be using the cash machine ahead of him.

The two seemed to finish their transaction and walked away from the ATM.

At that point, the victim moved to the ATM to conduct his transaction.

Unbeknownst to him, the couple had returned, and without warning, the male began to attack the victim.

The victim attempted to defend himself and a fight ensued. Ultimately, both the victim and suspect ended up on the ground as the fight continued. During that struggle, the suspect actually bit a portion of the victims’ left ear off.

As this was going on the female suspect was seen by witnesses attempting to manipulate the ATM. The pair of suspects then took off from the area with a known amount of cash.

They were last seen heading south on Brown Avenue and west toward Scottsdale Road.

The first suspect is described as a black male, mid-20s, 6’0" tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a light-colored baseball hat, a white t-shirt, black and red striped shorts, with white high-top basketball shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white female, early 20s, thin build, about 5’6" to 5’9" tall, reddish hair, wearing a maroon T-shirt with white script lettering on the front.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.