Girl power! Meteorologist encourages young girls interested in science

Hernandez is the only female on a team of 13 meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Phoenix. (Source: Bianca Hernandez)

That may have to do with the fact that she grew up hearing all about hurricane Andrew. (Source: Bianca Hernandez)

Bianca Hernandez’ parents say she knew she wanted to be a meteorologist before she could even say the word. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Bianca Hernandez’ parents say she knew she wanted to be a meteorologist before she could even say the word.

That may have to do with the fact that she grew up hearing all about hurricane Andrew. The storm destroyed her parents’ Miami home while her mother was pregnant with Bianca.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

“My mom said a prayer before she left. She told God, “I don’t care if you take my whole house. Please leave Bianca’s room intact,"’ Hernandez said. "She came back and my room was intact. Everything else - gone. Room - intact.”

Her parents and grandparents used to show her videos of the storm coverage from local newscasts. Hernandez says that made her want to really understand hurricanes and weather in general.

Today, she’s a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

She says it wasn’t easy to land that job. She had to study a lot of math and science and didn’t have a lot of female role models.

Hernandez is the only female on a team of 13 meteorologists there. She hopes to encourage more girls to go into science-related fields like meteorology.

She’s even featured in the recent book “Meteorology: Cool Women Who Weather Storms.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.