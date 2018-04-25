Tragic update: Newborn baby of pregnant woman shot and killed last week has died

The newborn baby of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed last week has now died.

The woman, 29-year-old Chelsee Dennis, was driving a blue Civic near Seventh Street and Northern Avenue when a man in the car shot her.

Dennis, who had been seven months pregnant, did not survive.

Her baby was delivered and had been in critical condition.

Police said Dennis' young daughter, about 5 years old, was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. She was hysterical after the shooting, according to police. She was not physically hurt.

The shooting suspect is 36-year-old Dwight Miles.

He was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder, one count of possessing a weapon by a prohibited person, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of theft.

His bail was set at $1 million.

According to court documents, Miles said he found Dennis in bed with another man that morning and the two were fighting over the incident right before the shooting.

Police said Dennis was going to drop off the girl for swimming, drop off Miles at his brother's apartment and then go to a UMOM shelter. But Miles became enraged and pointed a gun at the Dennis and shot her, court paperwork said.

Miles is a convicted felon and couldn't own a gun and told police he was bought the 9mm handgun off the street for $250, according to court documents.

