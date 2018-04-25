Lake Pleasant offers luxury yachts for rent

The temperatures are climbing and there’s really only one place to be during the summer, Lake Pleasant. That’s why Scorpion Bay is unveiling two new boats. These aren’t just any boats, they’re luxury event planning boats to fit 45 of your closest friends.

A few years back, Scorpion Bay started an $8 million renovation to allow more people, especially those without boats an opportunity to enjoy the lake. Now you can eat at restaurants, rent boats, water toys and now party barges.

"There’s a two hour minimum to rent the boat. You can either rent just the boat or we can fully stock it with food or beverage," said Daemon Glantz, Food and Beverage Director of Scorpion Bay Grill.

These boats come with enough space to fit 45 people and the crew, along with a bathroom, sink, refrigerator, and can even accommodate enough power for a DJ.

Prior to the maiden voyage on the Poseidon and Neptune the crew christened the boats.

While pouring wine over the front of the boat, Cris McSparen, General Manager said “Boreas, Zephyrus, Eurus and Notus” for safe passage.

The addition of the boats takes luxury to a new level. Scorpion Bay expects the boats to book fast.

