Where to take your child during teacher walkouts

Arizona teachers continued their walk out on Monday, April 30, prompting most Valley school districts to remain closed.

Parents are concerned about where to take their kids while schools are closed and many local businesses and recreation centers are opening their doors to take care of children during school closures.

The leaders of the #RedforEd movement have provided a Google document of places that will be open to take children while schools are closed.

The following businesses and recreation centers will be open for child care during school closures:

The Children's Action Alliance has also published a list of resources for parents:

Visit: http://azchildren.org/resources-for-arizona-educators-and-families-during-walkouts

Phoenix will continue to extend the hours of our recreation centers through Monday for families who need a safe place to take their kids during school closures. Lunch is served with pre-registration. Details at https://t.co/FSOeeWLvm5 pic.twitter.com/nI32C1hSn7 — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) April 28, 2018

Update: Lunch will now be served at all recreation centers during school closures on Thursday and Friday. For children ages 6 to 17 with or without pre-registration. Learn more and pre-register at https://t.co/FSOeeWLvm5 https://t.co/tFqwDttPMQ — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) April 26, 2018

