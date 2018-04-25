Where to take your child during teacher walkouts

Arizona teachers continued their walk out on Monday, April 30, prompting most Valley school districts to remain closed.

Parents are concerned about where to take their kids while schools are closed and many local businesses and recreation centers are opening their doors to take care of children during school closures.

The leaders of the #RedforEd movement have provided a Google document of places that will be open to take children while schools are closed.

The following businesses and recreation centers will be open for child care during school closures:

The Children's Action Alliance has also published a list of resources for parents: 
Visit: http://azchildren.org/resources-for-arizona-educators-and-families-during-walkouts

