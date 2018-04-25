Ex-Tempe judge pleads guilty to stabbing his wife last year

A former Tempe Municipal Court judge who stabbed his wife during a domestic violence incident at their Chandler home last year has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Thomas Robinson had a change of plea hearing Tuesday. He's scheduled to be sentenced on May 30.

Robinson was arrested by Chandler police last September and jailed on suspicion of 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with evidence.

He allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times in the chest, back, arm and face. She survived.

The arrest was reported to the Commission on Judicial Conduct and Tempe city officials placed Robinson on paid administrative leave.

Robinson had been with Tempe courts since 1995 and had been a municipal court judge since 2009.

