1 person hospitalized after Mesa shooting

One victim has been hospitalized after a shooting in Mesa early Wednesday morning.

According to Det. Steve Berry, officers responded to an apartment complex near Broadway and Dobson roads and found one victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Berry said the suspect is still outstanding and the shooting appears to be drug related.

