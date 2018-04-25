1 person hospitalized after Mesa shooting

One victim has been hospitalized after a shooting in Mesa early Wednesday morning. 

According to Det. Steve Berry, officers responded to an apartment complex near Broadway and Dobson roads and found one victim with a gunshot wound. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown. 

Berry said the suspect is still outstanding and the shooting appears to be drug related. 

