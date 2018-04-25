Two rainbow crosswalks approved in Phoenix by Mayor Stanton, City Council

A rainbow crosswalk was unanimously approved to be installed at two proposed locations in Phoenix by Mayor Greg Stanton and the City Council. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The rainbow-painted crosswalks are proposed to be installed at the crossing of Central Avenue at Portland Street and the crossing of Seventh Avenue at Glenrosa Avenue. The rainbow crosswalks are a show of support for the LGBTQ community.

"Phoenix values and embraces its LGBTQ brothers and sisters," Stanton said in a news release. "Phoenix is committed to ensuring equal treatment and rights for everyone and showing our support because we know diversity makes us stronger."

The installation of the rainbow crosswalks in Phoenix were requested by the Phoenix Pride Community Foundation, one-n-ten, and Aunt Rita's Foundation after contacting the Mayor's Office.These groups have offered to cover the costs of materials, installation and ongoing maintenance for the rainbow-painted portions of the crosswalks that are not already maintained by the city, according to the news release.

Staff will work with the organizations to provide assistance regarding specifications on design, materials, installation and maintenance.

