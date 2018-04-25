ASU freshman has everyone on notice after leading nation in home runs

He leads the nation in homers with 20 in 39 games. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Coming out of Northern California, Spencer Torkelson wasn't highly recruited or even drafted but now the ASU freshman has everyone taking notice. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Coming out of Northern California, Spencer Torkelson wasn't highly recruited or even drafted but now the ASU freshman has everyone taking notice.

Big-time rip after big-time stroke. Torkelson is completely unphased in his first year of college baseball, that's how good the freshman has been for the Sun Devils.

"I wish I could say I expected this but probably not this success, no," Torkelson said.

It took Torkelson only 25 games to break former Sun Devils star Barry Bonds freshman record of eleven home runs.

"That was crazy, that was a lot of fun," he said. "I looked up to him as a hitter my whole life and to see all his success and break one of his records means a lot to me."

Torkelson exploded on to the national stage by grinding through fall ball work.

"I really found my swing and I didn't change anything an I just took my best swing more," Torkelson said.

He honed in on one good stroke after another. Through all of this success, the slugger has stayed within himself.

The top-50 prospect could have stayed and played in California but he wanted to wear maroon and gold.

"It was my dream school growing up because of alumni, the baseball tradition," Torkelson said. "You can't beat the weather."

Torkelson is well on his way to fulfilling his dream.

"I want to be an everyday major leaguer for sure," he said.

