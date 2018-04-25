Mesa teachers, students pack hundreds of meals ahead of teacher walkout

Nearly one-third of students at Mountain View High School in Mesa are on the free or reduced meal program, and some eat their only meals of the day there.

On April 26, when the school’s gates will stay locked up because of the statewide teacher walkout, there's a real concern that those students could go hungry.

"I think I was around 5 or 6," said Jason Rodriguez-Ruiz, a freshman who remembers a time as a young child when his family did not have enough food at home and depended on free school lunches.

Now, he's helping make sure other students don't go hungry while schools are closed.

"It was really important. Sometimes they were they only thing we had to eat," Rodriguez-Ruiz said. "I felt like I had the duty to go out and help others so they wouldn't feel like I felt.”

Teachers and students gathered in the school cafeteria Tuesday afternoon to assemble donations after math teacher Liz Leybeck came up with the idea.

"A group of teachers, we were just talking in the copy room and said, 'What can we do about this?'" said Leybeck.

Word spread quickly, and soon Leybeck had a mountain of food.

"I was continuing to receive donations at home last night, well into the night," Leybeck said.

Along with nearly 40 other teachers and students, Leybeck and Rodriguez-Ruiz stacked and packed nearly 300 bags. Inside each bag was enough to feed a family of four for three days.

The meals will be passed out to four Mesa School District campuses Wednesday.

"Helping others is just something special," said Rodriguez-Ruiz.

Teachers told Arizona's Family that they're not done collecting donations since they don't know how long the walkout will last.

