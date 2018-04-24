Friend heartbroken after Lyft driver shot at south Phoenix drive-thru

Trainor is still in the hospital fighting for his life while the second man improved and was able to talk to detectives on Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A friend of a Lyft driver who was shot at a south Phoenix drive-thru is speaking about how her friend is doing and how she is struggling.

"It's hard to see somebody I care about so much that has given to so many people be in this situation," said Amanda Halamka.

She is talking about her dear friend 40-year-old Jonathan Trainor.

He was sitting in his car in the drive-thru of the Jack-In-The-Box near Central and Southern avenues early Saturday morning with two passengers in the back seat when he was shot and critically wounded.

"He was doing Lyft to provide extra finances for himself, his son and his father," Halamka said.

Patrolling Phoenix police officers heard the gunfire just after 2 a.m. and found Trainor hurt in his car and another man shot while when he was walking near the street.

Both were taken to the hospital. Trainor is still in the hospital fighting for his life while the second man improved and was able to talk to detectives on Monday.

"He was in the area, several men approached. He believes they mistook him for somebody else. So he started to gather his belongings and leave the area when two men produced guns and started shooting at him," said Sgt. Jonathan Howard with the Phoenix Police Department. He doesn't know why they would do that. In fact, he thinks this a case of mistaken identity. He believes that's why he was shot and then the rideshare driver was probably struck by an errant bullet. Both were at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Halamka has set up a Facebook and Paypal page to help the family of her badly injured friend.

"This man was everything to so many people and it absolutely kills me that he's the one lying in a hospital bed," she said.

Those involved are still on the loose and police are asking for the public's help in finding them. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

