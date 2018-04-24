ASU rugby player who kicked UofA player pleads guilty to aggravated assault

Police said the victim was knocked out and taken to the hospital. (Source: ASU PD)

The Arizona State University rugby player who kicked a defenseless University of Arizona player in the face more than a year ago has changed his plea.

Christopher Crawford pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.

Video shows Crawford walking up to his opponent on Feb. 25 while he was tying his shoe and kicking him in the face.

Police said the victim was knocked out and taken to the hospital. He had a concussion and had facial reconstruction surgery when a metal plate and six screws were inserted into his face.

Crawford was later arrested on Feb. 28 on an aggravated assault charge.

He originally said he was acting in self-defense because the victim had punched him earlier in the match.

